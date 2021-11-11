Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
9M21 results – analysts' presentation

11/11/2021 | 10:27am EST
9M21 Results

Investors Presentation

Antonio Porro - CEO Alessandro Franzosi - CFO

Segrate, November 11 2021

AGENDA

  1. 9M 2021 Highlights
  2. 9M 2021 Results
  3. Strategic Developments
  4. FY 2021 Outlook
  5. Back-up/9M2021 Business Areas

9M21 Highlights

Growth in revenue and in EBITDA across all business areas and sharp

increase in Group profitability

Continued strengthening of and increased focus on the Books area

Books market continues its fast-growing trend

+25.3% vs 9M 2020

+20.6% vs 9M 2019

Group results improve:

  • Revenue on the rise (+8.7%) vs 9M20
  • Adj. EBITDA € +14 mn versus 9M20 (+19.8%)

Further increase in cash generation of the business....

  • Cash Flow LTM from ordinary operations € 70.7 mn
  • Free Cash Flow LTM € 55 mn

...resulting in a stronger capital/financial position

  • NFP before IFRS 16 € -27.3mn (vs € -82.3 mn at September 2020)

Antitrust gives go-ahead for acquisition of 100% of DeAgostini Scuola, Mondadori's biggest deal in last 15 years

Strategic partnership signed in the books distribution field

Acquisition of 50% of A.L.I. Group (Agenzia Libraria International)

3

Highlights - 9M21 vs 9M20-9M19

€ mn

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

Consolidated Net Result

+8.7%

+14 € mln

+31.4 € mln

13.9% net of

grants

Margin %

588.9

541.9

658.9

85.0

83.4

49.4

23.1

18.0

71.0

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

LTM Ordinary Cash flow

LTM Free Cash Flow

-27.3

-82.3

NFP

(before IFRS16)

Incl. €7 mn

M&A cash-out

70.7

51.2

55.2

40.7

41.5

28.1

Sept. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sept. 2020

Sept. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sept. 2020

4

Highlights - EBITDA Adjusted quarter by quarter

  • mn

Var. 21-20

yoy

EBITDA margin

+14 €mn in 9 months

+4.2 €mn

+6.4 €mn

+3.5 €mn

1Q 2Q 3Q

63.5

1.1

1.7

20.4

20.1

60.0

61.6

14.0

-3.1

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

0.7%

n.s.

1.0%

11.6%

9.1%

9.4%

23.7%

23.7% 22.1%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 777 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2021 44,0 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2021 195 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 567 M 654 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 829
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,18 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.44.04%654
SCHIBSTED ASA23.40%11 410
INFORMA PLC-1.53%10 951
PEARSON PLC-6.73%6 448
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.30%3 715
KADOKAWA CORPORATION75.17%3 713