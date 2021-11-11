9M21 results – analysts' presentation

9M21 Highlights

Growth in revenue and in EBITDA across all business areas and sharp

increase in Group profitability

Continued strengthening of and increased focus on the Books area

Books market continues its fast-growing trend

+25.3% vs 9M 2020

+20.6% vs 9M 2019

Group results improve:

Revenue on the rise (+8.7%) vs 9M20

Adj. EBITDA € +14 mn versus 9M20 (+19.8%)

Further increase in cash generation of the business....

Cash Flow LTM from ordinary operations € 70.7 mn

Free Cash Flow LTM € 55 mn

...resulting in a stronger capital/financial position

NFP before IFRS 16 € -27.3 mn (vs € -82.3 mn at September 2020)

Antitrust gives go-ahead for acquisition of 100% of DeAgostini Scuola, Mondadori's biggest deal in last 15 years

Strategic partnership signed in the books distribution field

Acquisition of 50% of A.L.I. Group (Agenzia Libraria International)