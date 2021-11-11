9M21 results – analysts' presentation

9M21 Results
Investors Presentation
Antonio Porro - CEO Alessandro Franzosi - CFO
Segrate, November 11 2021
AGENDA
-
9M 2021 Highlights
-
9M 2021 Results
-
Strategic Developments
-
FY 2021 Outlook
-
Back-up/9M2021 Business Areas
9M21 Highlights
Growth in revenue and in EBITDA across all business areas and sharp
increase in Group profitability
Continued strengthening of and increased focus on the Books area
Books market continues its fast-growing trend
+25.3% vs 9M 2020
+20.6% vs 9M 2019
Group results improve:
-
Revenue on the rise (+8.7%) vs 9M20
-
Adj. EBITDA € +14 mn versus 9M20 (+19.8%)
Further increase in cash generation of the business....
-
Cash Flow LTM from ordinary operations € 70.7 mn
-
Free Cash Flow LTM € 55 mn
...resulting in a stronger capital/financial position
-
NFP before IFRS 16 € -27.3mn (vs € -82.3 mn at September 2020)
Antitrust gives go-ahead for acquisition of 100% of DeAgostini Scuola, Mondadori's biggest deal in last 15 years
Strategic partnership signed in the books distribution field
Acquisition of 50% of A.L.I. Group (Agenzia Libraria International)
|
Highlights - 9M21 vs 9M20-9M19
|
|
|
|
|
€ mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
|
Consolidated Net Result
|
|
+8.7%
|
|
+14 € mln
|
|
+31.4 € mln
|
|
|
|
|
13.9% net of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
grants
|
|
Margin %
|
|
|
588.9
|
541.9
|
658.9
|
85.0
|
|
83.4
|
49.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
71.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
LTM Ordinary Cash flow
|
|
|
LTM Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-27.3
|
-82.3
|
|
NFP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(before IFRS16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incl. €7 mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M&A cash-out
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.7
|
51.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.2
|
40.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sept. 2020
|
|
|
Sept. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sept. 2020
|
4
Highlights - EBITDA Adjusted quarter by quarter
Var. 21-20
yoy
EBITDA margin
+14 €mn in 9 months
|
+4.2 €mn
|
+6.4 €mn
|
+3.5 €mn
1Q 2Q 3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.7
|
20.4
|
|
20.1
|
|
60.0
|
61.6
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
0.7%
|
n.s.
|
1.0%
|
11.6%
|
9.1%
|
9.4%
|
23.7%
|
23.7% 22.1%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:03 UTC.