AdKaora and Next 14: strengthening with a solution for identifying users at various touchpoint

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
AdKaora, the Mondadori Group's digital agency specialising in user-centric mobile advertising and proximity marketing, and Next 14, a leader in marketing technologies, are strengthening their partnership to offer customers a new cookieless solution tracking users' purchasing decisions through identification of their touchpoints.

The new user identification method AdKaora is working on with Next 14 is based on matches between cookies and ID devices which, in full compliance with privacy legislation, enrich drive-to-store strategies with even more granular cross-device data to permit optimal planning of new high engagement formats for circular, multi-channel brand communications.

Next 14 recently launched its proprietary Rosetta algorithm: an innovative technology designed to help customers create their own private identity graph based on first-party data - that is, data derived from their own tools, such as CRM, web sites and analysis tools - with the goal of connecting different devices in a multi-channel form to improve campaign reach.

Brands and platforms will thus be able to obtain an all-round vision of their audience as they will know all the devices associated with a single person. This solution is made possible by assigning behavioural data linked with various touchpoints to a single profile, relying on first-party data, destined to become increasingly indispensable as third-party cookies are phased out.

Marco Brandstetter, Next Media - Data & Solutions CEO: "What every advertiser wants is to have an all-round vision of the audience. We work every day on innovative technologies for maximising the efficacy of engagement activities and simplifying the work of the professionals who rely on our tools. AdKaora is once again the partner that can make our tools perform better than anyone else, drawing on their experience and great connection with customers."

The exclusive partnership between AdKaora and Next 14 has been consolidated by a historic synergy involving constant development of key tools for proximity marketing strategies, from the media involved to analysis of results: Next 14's push notifications permit interception of consumers at important micro-instants, customising the brand's message and sending users directly to AdKaora's Find&Go Now!, an intuitive interactive map that guides customers to the nearest point of sale where they can purchase the desired item. Both tools make it possible not only to engage the user at the points of interest involved in the campaign, but to collect important insights for brands as a result of advanced footfall analysis.

With target definition based on the match between cookies and device ID, the two companies want to further perfect post-campaign insights to be provided to brands for fine-tuning future marketing projects.

According to AdKaora CEO Davide Tran: "We have been successfully working with Next 14 for several years to offer exclusive solutions that bring value to our customers with total respect for users' privacy and UX. With this further project together, we and our partner have set ourselves the goal of identifying users, who are increasingly multi-device (desktop, smartphone, iPad) and multi-environment (online, offline and metaverse, web and apps), and identifying them as unique users in order to direct targeted, high-performing communications toward them via the most appropriate channel. But this is not all we want to do: through target segmentation based on identity graphs, we also want to supply and guarantee precise post-campaign analysis of consumers, offering brands precious qualitative information on users by following all the touchpoints they use in their customer journey."

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
