Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 11:35:53 am EDT
1.950 EUR   +0.83%
11:31aART : Marisa Rastellini's “gracious eye” at MIA Fair
PU
11:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Grazia USA nominated for 2022 Webby Awards in the “Best Website & Mobiles Site” category
PU
04/13TV SORRISI E CANZONI : announcing the new Telegatto
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AdKaora launches “In-gaming advertising: communicating is brand's play” white paper

04/15/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Observatory on changes taking place in markets and with consumers of AdKaora, the Mondadori Group digital agency specialising in user-centric mobile advertising and proximity marketing, published new research called "In-gaming advertising: communicating is brand's play"that analyses the impact of the evolution of gaming on communication and online advertising.

Already extremely popular before the pandemic, over the past two years, video games have also proven to exert huge appeal to new audiences, including women, families and seniors, as well as the younger generations. A fact that has aroused immense curiosity in marketers regarding the new categories and their usage habits.

From the research conducted by AdKaora it emerges how - in a period of poor human interaction, where relationships have been mostly cultivated through technology - video games, digital activities at zero risk, have proved to be a valuable source for linking people, as well as a tool for escaping from reality and counteracting the boredom of spending entire days at home. A phenomenon which has consolidated into a real trend, and the numbers confirm that it is here to stay.

The objective of the study was to investigate the evolution of gaming and player profiles, to understand how brands can reach and interface with them in a more effective and significant way, not only thanks to market knowledge, but also to consumer habits and behaviour.

By using in-gaming advertising it is, in fact, possible to exploit the extremely high attention of users by inserting native advertisements within the game itself, to influence the graphics and/or audio of the gameplay without interrupting the user experience.

Here are the key findings that emerge from the study - here the full version is available for consultation:

  • Gamer. Who are you calling that?
    What happened to the player with glasses, Super Mario t-shirt and trainers on his feet? He no longer exists, or rather, the "archetypal" gamer profile no longer exists. Asking why people play and not what they are playing, is, therefore, the key to gaining a better understanding of this target and intercepting their needs, for developing direct and effective communication. Moreover, also in Italy, the gap between men and women has been progressively closed, as well as the difference between the age groups involved.
  • Gaming is mostly mobile
    In addition to browsing, chatting and enjoying content, consumers are increasingly accustomed to playing on the go. Many games for mobile devices have low access levels: i.e., they are based on "familiar" genres such as puzzles, card games or betting, which can be played anywhere. According to a study conducted by IIDEA - Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association -, in Italy, gamers devote 8 hours a week to the game, 5 of which using a smartphone at various times of the day. A figure for which it is reasonable to predict that the number of players playing on mobile devices may increase even more during 2022.
  • How to reach the gamers target?
    In-gaming advertising has - probably more than any other industry - a variety of emerging advertising formats that behave very differently from media in other channels. Thanks to immersive creativity inserted within the game dynamics in a native and realistic way, it is possible to create a positive association with the brand without interrupting the user experience, increasing awareness and enhancing brand recall.
  • Communication opportunities
    A successful in-gaming advertising campaign enables a high brand recall rate: there are high chances for a gamer - mentally very receptive during the gaming experience - to recall the advertising messages that have been incorporated or, at least, the product in question. For brands, therefore, extremely interesting communication opportunities will open up, enabling them to take advantage of very precise profiling and thus build significant content experiences both inside and outside the game in a safe environment, considered by the user as R & R time during the day.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
11:31aART : Marisa Rastellini's “gracious eye” at MIA Fair
PU
11:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Grazia USA nominated for 2022 Webby Awards in the &ldquo..
PU
04/13TV SORRISI E CANZONI : announcing the new Telegatto
PU
04/04ADKAORA AND NEXT 14 : strengthening with a solution for identifying users at various touch..
PU
04/01MONDADORI GROUP : closing acquisition 50% De Agostini Libri
PU
04/01ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A. (BI : MN) completed the acquisition of 50% stake in DeA P..
CI
03/30MONDADORI GROUP : publication of 2021 Annual Report and additional documents for AGM
PU
03/30ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Corporate governance report 2021 (2 mb)
PU
03/30ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Remuneration report 2021 (3 mb)
PU
03/28ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : The circle of engagement and proximity in AdKaora's stra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 858 M 927 M 927 M
Net income 2022 49,6 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2022 134 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 508 M 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 810
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.-4.41%549
INFORMA PLC19.67%11 752
PEARSON PLC25.90%7 554
SCHIBSTED ASA-38.78%5 302
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.35%3 848
KADOKAWA CORPORATION6.44%3 523