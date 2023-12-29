Mondadori Store, the largest network of bookstores in Italy, today inaugurates a new store inQuasar Village, the modern and innovative shopping centre in Corciano (PG) with over 70 shops, offering a space dedicated to lovers of reading and culture.

"The directly managed Mondadori Bookstore in the Quasar Village shopping centre affirms our commitment to spreading culture and promoting entertainment and reading, as part of a broader strategy of continually renewing, enhancing and developing our network. We want to make our bookstores, that are located throughout Italy, more and more appealing, strengthening their role as a cultural organisation for local communities", said Carmine Perna, Mondadori Retail managing director.

Located in a strategic position inside Quasar Village, the bookstore - measuring 200 square metres - offers new spaces with its layout and furnishings that enhance and emphasise the vast Mondadori Store offer: a catalogue of more than 10,000 titles - from best sellers to the great classics, including fiction, non-fiction and miscellaneous - eReaders, stationery products, gift boxes and gift cards. A team of five experienced professionals, including director Gianfranco Romeo, will guide the public in their choices according to their literary tastes.

In the new Mondadori Bookstore in Corciano, there is an area specially designed for young readers, "We are Junior". This is a section where even the youngest can find a rich selection of books, illustrated fairy tales and educational games. The bookstore also houses a wide selection of comics and manga, with superheroes and graphic novels, which the Just Comics department is dedicated to.

The store in the Quasar Village Shopping Centre also serves readers online: customers can contact the store and get updates on all the events on its Facebook page and use the digital services on Mondadoristore.it so they can check if a book from the catalogue of more than 1 million titles is available, then order it and pick it up in the store.

The new Mondadori Bookstore continues the renewal and development plan of Mondadori Store, the largest bookstore network in Italy, with more than 500 stores in cities and smaller centres. A cultural organisation active throughout the country, online with the e-commerce siteMondadoristore.it and the bookclub formula, which, in addition to books - the core of the offer -, provides entertainment, events and multichannel services, to reach more than 20 million customers every year.

MONDADORI BOOKSTORE

Quasar Village Shopping Centre

Via Aldo Capitini, 8, 06073, Corciano (PG)

Opening hours: Mon-Sun 9:00 am to 9 pm

Email: libreria.quasarvillage@mondadori.it

Tel: 075.3749200

https://www.mondadoristore.it/negozi

IG - FB @mondadoriquasarvillage