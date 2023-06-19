Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
2.015 EUR    0.00%
01:25pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 12-19 june 2023
PU
12:36pMondadori updates on share buybacks
AN
11:51aNew Appointments : Carlo Mandelli and Andrea Santagata
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 12-19 june 2023

06/19/2023 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market, in the period from 12 to 19 June 2023, of no 321,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.122% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €2.01665 for a total amount of €647,343.17.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, and as part of the purchase programme to service the Performance Share Plans underway ("Programme"), the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 10 May 2023 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro)
12/06/2023 50,000 1.97624 98,812.00
13/06/2023 65,000 2.00151 130,098.15
14/06/2023 60,000 2.03285 121,971.00
15/06/2023 60,000 2.03077 121,846.20
16/06/2023 60,000 2.02957 121,774.20
19/06/2023 26,000 2.03237 52,841.62

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (LEI Code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.
Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 1,277,802 treasury shares, equal to 0.489% of the share capital, of which 591,000 purchased in execution of the Program, which was completed on 19 June 2023 after reaching its maximum reference amount.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 17:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
01:25pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
12:36pMondadori updates on share buybacks
AN
11:51aNew Appointments : Carlo Mandelli and Andrea Santagata
PU
02:24aFutures weak in wake of declines in Asia
AN
06/16Europeans in green; DiaSorin tops on Mib.
AN
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Europeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
06/12Mondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 525 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,02 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.11.45%573
PEARSON PLC-11.52%7 611
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED72.85%4 890
SCHIBSTED ASA2.18%3 981
KADOKAWA CORPORATION45.83%3 451
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.78%3 381
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer