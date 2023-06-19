Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 12-19 june 2023

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market, in the period from 12 to 19 June 2023, of no 321,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.122% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €2.01665 for a total amount of €647,343.17.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, and as part of the purchase programme to service the Performance Share Plans underway ("Programme"), the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 10 May 2023 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro) 12/06/2023 50,000 1.97624 98,812.00 13/06/2023 65,000 2.00151 130,098.15 14/06/2023 60,000 2.03285 121,971.00 15/06/2023 60,000 2.03077 121,846.20 16/06/2023 60,000 2.02957 121,774.20 19/06/2023 26,000 2.03237 52,841.62

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (LEI Code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 1,277,802 treasury shares, equal to 0.489% of the share capital, of which 591,000 purchased in execution of the Program, which was completed on 19 June 2023 after reaching its maximum reference amount.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.