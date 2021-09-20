Log in
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 13-17 September 2021

09/20/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market), in the period from 13 to 17 September 2021, of no 113,780 ordinary shares (equal to 0.044% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €1.8336 for a total amount of €208,627.85.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2021, and as part of the purchase programme to service the 2021-2023, 2020-2022 and 2019-2021 Performance Share Plans, the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 13 May 2021 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro)
13/09/2021 15,879 1.8229 28,945.83
14/09/2021 32,048 1.8457 59,150.99
15/09/2021 32,070 1.8270 58,591.89
16/09/2021 7,824 1.8359 14,364.08
17/09/2021 25,959 1.8327 47,575.06

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 783,657 treasury shares, corresponding 0.300% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 16:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
