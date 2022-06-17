Log in
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 13 – 16 June 2022

06/17/2022 | 09:43am EDT
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market, in the period from 13 to 16 June 2022, of no 235,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.090% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €1.805 for a total amount of €424,121.96.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2022, and as part of the purchase programme to service the 2022-2024, 2021-2023 and 2020-2022 Performance Share Plans, the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2022 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro)
13/06/2022 63,000 1.81371 114,263.73
14/06/2022 65,000 1.79761 116,844.65
15/06/2022 65,000 1.80540 117,351
16/06/2022 42,000 1.80149 75,662.58

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (LEI Code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 1,147,991 treasury shares, equal to 0.440% of the share capital, of which 410,000 purchased in execution of the Program, which was completed on 16 June 2022 after reaching its maximum reference amount.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
