Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 5 – 9 june 2023

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market, in the period from 5 to 9 June 2023, of no 270,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0,103% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €1,89855 for a total amount of €512,609.10.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, and as part of the purchase programme to service the Performance Share Plans underway, the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 10 May 2023 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383, on a daily basis:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro) 05/06/2023 60,000 1.87442 112,465.20 06/06/2023 60,000 1.87889 112,733.40 07/06/2023 50,000 1.89008 94,504.00 08/06/2023 50,000 1.91828 95,914.00 09/06/2023 50,000 1.93985 96,992.50

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (LEI Code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 956,802 treasury shares, equal to 0.366% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.