Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
1.982 EUR   +1.54%
01:31pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 5 – 9 june 2023
PU
01:24pMondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
11:50aMib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 5 – 9 june 2023

06/12/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market, in the period from 5 to 9 June 2023, of no 270,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0,103% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €1,89855 for a total amount of €512,609.10.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, and as part of the purchase programme to service the Performance Share Plans underway, the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 10 May 2023 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383, on a daily basis:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro)
05/06/2023 60,000 1.87442 112,465.20
06/06/2023 60,000 1.87889 112,733.40
07/06/2023 50,000 1.89008 94,504.00
08/06/2023 50,000 1.91828 95,914.00
09/06/2023 50,000 1.93985 96,992.50

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (LEI Code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 956,802 treasury shares, equal to 0.366% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 17:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
01:31pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
01:24pMondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
11:50aMib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
10:47aWhat's next for Italy's coalition after Berlusconi's death?
RE
07:43aBerlusconi's passing paves way to reshape business empire
RE
04:47aSilvio Berlusconi, Italy's ex-prime minister and media mogul, dies at 86
RE
06/09Squares in the red; banking drivers bearish
AN
06/05Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Mondadori Bookstore opens a new store in the historic ce..
PU
05/29Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Mondadori Bookstore opens a new store in the historic ce..
PU
05/25Mib falls to 26,400 area; Telecom Italia at tail end
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 508 M 546 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.7.96%546
PEARSON PLC-12.76%7 364
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED67.55%4 737
SCHIBSTED ASA4.34%4 017
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD40.68%3 537
KADOKAWA CORPORATION39.83%3 365
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer