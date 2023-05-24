Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Electa announces the exhibition for the centenary of the birth of Italo Calvino, held from October at the Scuderie del Quirinale

The major exhibition dedicated to Italo Calvino (Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba 1923 - Siena 1985) was presented as a preview to the press and the public at the 35th edition of the Turin International Book Fair. The exhibition will open in Rome at the Scuderie del Quirinale in October 2023. Curated by Mario Barenghi, organised by Ales S.p.A./Scuderie del Quirinale in collaboration with the Electa publishing house, it is among the main events of the official program celebrating the centenary of the writer's birth.

It is a 'visual' project, covering Calvino's character and work, which will address both his admiring public and 'new' readers and young people, who are only now coming to his works. Particular attention will be paid to Calvino's relationship with the arts, which curator Mario Barenghi and Marco Belpoliti spoke of today in a discussion planned for the Fair, introduced by Rosanna Cappelli, CEO of Electa and Matteo Lafranconi, the Scuderie Director.

The exhibition will be a journey through the life, the choices, the political and civil involvement, the places and above all the literary output and the working method of the writer that will run through the history across ten sections on the two floors of the Scuderie del Quirinale.