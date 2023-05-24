Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-24 am EDT
1.828 EUR   -2.14%
12:08pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Electa announces the exhibition for the centenary of the birth of Italo Calvino, held from October at the Scuderie del Quirinale
PU
05/22ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Mib moves upward; purchases on MPS.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Electa announces the exhibition for the centenary of the birth of Italo Calvino, held from October at the Scuderie del Quirinale

05/24/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
The major exhibition dedicated to Italo Calvino (Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba 1923 - Siena 1985) was presented as a preview to the press and the public at the 35th edition of the Turin International Book Fair. The exhibition will open in Rome at the Scuderie del Quirinale in October 2023. Curated by Mario Barenghi, organised by Ales S.p.A./Scuderie del Quirinale in collaboration with the Electa publishing house, it is among the main events of the official program celebrating the centenary of the writer's birth.

It is a 'visual' project, covering Calvino's character and work, which will address both his admiring public and 'new' readers and young people, who are only now coming to his works. Particular attention will be paid to Calvino's relationship with the arts, which curator Mario Barenghi and Marco Belpoliti spoke of today in a discussion planned for the Fair, introduced by Rosanna Cappelli, CEO of Electa and Matteo Lafranconi, the Scuderie Director.

The exhibition will be a journey through the life, the choices, the political and civil involvement, the places and above all the literary output and the working method of the writer that will run through the history across ten sections on the two floors of the Scuderie del Quirinale.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 486 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.3.32%524
PEARSON PLC-11.29%7 394
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED54.55%4 419
SCHIBSTED ASA9.87%4 129
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.53%3 325
KADOKAWA CORPORATION32.92%3 214
fermer