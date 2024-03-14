FY23 Results

Investor Presentation

Antonio Porro - CEO Alessandro Franzosi - CFO

Milan, 14 March 2024

AGENDA

  1. FY 2023 Highlights
  2. FY 2023 Results
  3. FY 2023 Business Areas
  4. FY 2024 Outlook

FY23 - Corporate Highlights

Another year of profitable growth and

core business development

3

The Group strategic repositioning …

An almost pure book player

REVENUES ADJ. EBITDA

MEDIA

BOOKS

&

RETAIL

DIGITAL

6%

6%

PRINT

9%

4%

85% 90%

which contributes to 90% of Group's margin

4

  • has allowed the relevant profitability increase
  • mn

EBITDAAdj.

152.1

136.3

110.4

105.7

98.1

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Adj.Net

Profit

70.8

63.9

42.4

34.1

21.9

+38% vs 2019

Doubled vs

2019

5

Highlights - FY23

  • mn

Revenue

+0.2%

904.7

903.0

FY 23

FY 22

Adjusted EBITDA

EBIT

+11.5%

+15.8%

152.1

136.3

84.2

72.7

FY 23

FY 22

FY 23

FY 22

Net Result

Ordinary Cash Flow

+19.9%

+15.1%

62.452.1

FY 23

FY 22

68.7

59.7

FY 23

FY 22

6

Highlights FY23 - Results vs Guidance

Group results beat expectations

REVENUE

Adj. EBITDA

Net Result

Ord. Cash Flow

NFP/Adj. EBITDA IFRS16

GOALS

Low single-digit growth

High single/low double-

digit growth

(margin 16-17%)

+20%

Up to +15%

(€ 65-70 mn)

= 1.0x

RESULTS

+0.2% (1.1% LFL)

+11.5%

(margin 16.8%)

+20%

+15% (€ 68.7 mn)

= 1.0x

7

AGENDA

  1. FY 2023 Highlights
  2. FY 2023 Results

Highlights

Cash flow & NFP ESG

  1. FY 2023 Business Areas
  2. FY 2024 Outlook

Revenue - FY23

€ mn

2022

+1.1% LFL

2023

+17.4

+29.9

-14.5

-31.1

+47.3 € mn -45.6€ mn

Core Business

Core Business

Media Print

Media Print

- LFL

- M&A

- LFL

- M&A

9

Adjusted EBITDA - FY23

€ mn

+15.7 € mn

2022

2023

+ 19.4 € mn +11.5%

+14.2%

+4.1 Trade

+3.7 Retail

+1.7 Media

-0.7 Corporate

+2.8 -6.4

+2.2

+2.7

+5.6

+8.9

Δ grants -3.6

Business

M&A

Paper

Energy

Distributi

Museum

Cost

Cost

on relief -

grants

Media

10

