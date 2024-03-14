FY23 Results
Investor Presentation
Antonio Porro - CEO Alessandro Franzosi - CFO
Milan, 14 March 2024
AGENDA
- FY 2023 Highlights
- FY 2023 Results
- FY 2023 Business Areas
- FY 2024 Outlook
FY23 - Corporate Highlights
Another year of profitable growth and
core business development
3
The Group strategic repositioning …
An almost pure book player
REVENUES ADJ. EBITDA
MEDIA
BOOKS
&
RETAIL
DIGITAL
6%
6%
9%
4%
85% 90%
which contributes to 90% of Group's margin
4
- has allowed the relevant profitability increase
- mn
EBITDAAdj.
152.1
136.3
110.4
105.7
98.1
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Adj.Net
Profit
70.8
63.9
42.4
34.1
21.9
+38% vs 2019
Doubled vs
2019
5
Highlights - FY23
- mn
Revenue
+0.2%
904.7
903.0
FY 23
FY 22
Adjusted EBITDA
EBIT
+11.5%
+15.8%
152.1
136.3
84.2
72.7
FY 23
FY 22
FY 23
FY 22
Net Result
Ordinary Cash Flow
+19.9%
+15.1%
62.452.1
FY 23
FY 22
68.7
59.7
FY 23
FY 22
6
Highlights FY23 - Results vs Guidance
Group results beat expectations
REVENUE
Adj. EBITDA
Net Result
Ord. Cash Flow
NFP/Adj. EBITDA IFRS16
GOALS
Low single-digit growth
High single/low double-
digit growth
(margin 16-17%)
+20%
Up to +15%
(€ 65-70 mn)
= 1.0x
RESULTS
+0.2% (1.1% LFL)
+11.5%
(margin 16.8%)
+20%
+15% (€ 68.7 mn)
= 1.0x
7
AGENDA
- FY 2023 Highlights
- FY 2023 Results
Highlights
Cash flow & NFP ESG
- FY 2023 Business Areas
- FY 2024 Outlook
Revenue - FY23
€ mn
2022
+1.1% LFL
2023
+17.4
+29.9
-14.5
-31.1
+47.3 € mn -45.6€ mn
Core Business
Core Business
Media Print
Media Print
- LFL
- M&A
- LFL
- M&A
9
Adjusted EBITDA - FY23
€ mn
+15.7 € mn
2022
2023
+ 19.4 € mn +11.5%
+14.2%
+4.1 Trade
+3.7 Retail
+1.7 Media
-0.7 Corporate
+2.8 -6.4
+2.2
+2.7
+5.6
+8.9
Δ grants -3.6
Business
M&A
Paper
Energy
Distributi
Museum
Cost
Cost
on relief -
grants
Media
10
