Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the publishing industry, the Company is active in six sectors. Through the Books sector, it is active in the publishing of books, management of museum concessions and organization and management of exhibitions and cultural events. The Periodicals sector includes the publishing of magazines in Italy and France, and distribution of third party newspapers and journals. Through the Advertising, it manages the sale of advertising spaces in magazines, Websites and radio channels. The Digital comprises development of the Company's assets, such as brands, content and authors, through technology, Websites and online platforms, as well as the search for opportunities in the digital market sector. The Direct is active retail and direct marketing, through book stores, media stores, newsstands and book clubs. The Radio sector is engaged in the national radio broadcasting. It operates through Anobii Ltd and Gruner+Jahr/Mondadori SpA.

Sector Consumer Publishing