Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Grazia launches a special issue dedicated to the redesign of our cities and the environment after the pandemic

Grazia, the leading 100% Italian fashion brand, with 21 editions around the world and edited by Silvia Grilli, has launched a special issue dedicate to the redesign, following the pandemic, of the cities, spaces and nature that surrounds us. The issue has been guest edited by the internationally renowned architects and designers Patricia Viel and Antonio Citterio.

Grazia, on newsstands from Wednesday 20 October, reflects of the desire and the need to feel part of a community after two years of lockdown, the need to be with others and to reinvent, in this light, the environment, cultural spaces and the places where we work. While also reappropriating green areas and the countryside; and finding a new way of being with our families and by ourselves.

"We want to take back our cities, be in the midst of others and fill up on life after almost two years of isolation," writes the editor SilviaGrilli. "The euphoria you can feel is intense. It is moving to finally be able to embrace people again. Yes, we are here in the flesh, not on a computer screen. So, one day I asked two great and internationally renowned architects and designers, Patricia Viel and Antonio Citterio, to put together this issue of Grazia with their outstanding vision. This edition is dedicated to the reinvention of our cities, of nature, both our external and internal spaces," concluded Grilli.

"It was wonderful to immerse ourselves in a new experience as 'guest editors' of Grazia, led by its talented editor Silvia Grilli. This issue has enabled us to confront the responsibility that we, as architects and urban planners who design cities, have: a role but also a privilege that encourages us to seize today's challenges as an opportunity for tomorrow," said the architects Patricia Viel and Antonio Citterio.

The issue that readers will find on newsstands is full of unpublished observations and contributions from personalities including politicians, writers, designers, journalists, entrepreneurs and architects. Particularly exciting is the story written by Dacia Maraini for Grazia, or the reflections of Roberto Cingolani, Minister for Ecological Transition, who explains to the magazine how we can make a real ecological and digital change. Grazia also went to the ADI Design Museum, an exceptional setting for the fashion shoot with cover star Matilde Gioli: the actress poses among unique and iconic design items, created by some of the greatest architects and designers of our time.

There is also a range of contributions from personalities linked to the world of business such as Carla Sozzani, the Italian gallerist and entrepreneur, who shares with Grazia her idea of the city as a department store, where the role of culture and boutique experience are fundamental for the relaunch of our cities and their craftsmanship skills. There are also lots of interviews with exceptional personalities, spectacular fashion shoots and a report from the suburbs of Milan with the singer-songwriter Rkomi.

Grazia readers will also find a series of columns dedicated to design, with pieces that have made history and that will stand the test of time. Plus, design will also cross over onto the beauty pages and the key objects of a beauty case, where new cosmetic packs increasingly combine aesthetics, function and sensoriality.

Grazia's story continues with a rich programme on the brand's social media profiles. Today, Wednesday 20 October, the editor Silvia Grilli will interview both the guest editors Patricia Viel and Antonio Citterio live on the Instagram channel, as well as the protagonist of the cover Matilde Gioli. Other live shows with the protagonists of the issue will feature in the following days.

With this initiative, Grazia confirms its role as a brand capable of constantly evolving, making the brand a point of reference for over 3.7 million users and readers (Source: Nielsen Media Impact Data Fusion, March 2021) and over 1.6 million fans (Source: Shareablee plus Tik Tok and Pinterest Insight, September 2021).

Also this second issue of Grazia dedicated to the world of design has attracted a lot of interest from the advertising market, attracting numerous furniture companies. In fact, this special edition has sold 100 advertising pages, of which 30% in the furniture sector. Since the beginning of 2021, design has joined the magazine's editorial calendar in a structured way - with ten monthly appointments throughout the year and two extraordinary issues - with sales in this sector that have tripled compared with 2020.