    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
04/21 11:30:00 am EDT
1.953 EUR   -1.76%
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Icon presents “Rebel rebel”, the new issue for people stepping out of the mainstream to build a better future

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Icon, the Mondadori Group's fashion and lifestyle brand for men, is launching its latest issue, "Rebel rebel", on newsstands as from tomorrow.

A special issue that the magazine edited by Andrea Tenerani devotes to rebels, people who step out of the mainstream to open up new roads, imagine possible new worlds and build a better future.

Icon has chosen five faces for the cover story of the May issue.
Actor Vincent Cassel, whose frequent roles as a rebel have made him an international movie star, confides, in an exclusive conversation with Icon: «The real rebels are people who lead their lives thinking for themselves and saying what they think, even when they know what they say could get them into trouble. Today very few people can afford to do that».

Next up is Liam Gallagher, founder and frontman of Oasis, the archetypal band of the 1990s. «You can tell I'm a born revolutionary just by looking at me. My style is basic, a mixture of casual and outdoor, but I'm more of a trendsetter than all of my colleagues put together,» he tells Icon.

Another cover protagonist is actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster. After appearing in the romcom Love Actually when he was 13 and in 2020's most viewed TV series, The Queen's Gambit, at the age of 30, he will be playing one of the most controversial figures in the British pop industry, Sex Pistols' manager Malcolm McLaren, in the series Pistol, from Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle. The Sex Pistols' take on rebellion was an inspiration for this issue of Icon and will also be narrated by legendary bass player Glen Matlock, one of the band's founding members.

Finally, the cover features actor Luis Partridge, who joined Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the Pistol set, and footballer Rafael Leão, whose age and cheerful flamboyance at every match mark him out as one of the top premier league talents of the future.

Starting this month, Icon will also offer an exclusive new column, "In a nutshell", where contemporary art star Maurizio Cattelan, will tell readers about his favourite artists. A feature with which Icon once again extends its reporting from fashion to art, culture and society to offer its community of readers an ever wider selection of detailed investigations into the passions of the modern man.

Those featured in the May issue also include Wet Leg, an ironic British rock duo, who in the wake of their extraordinary first single, have just released their eagerly awaited debut album, and rebel Michelle Ngonmo, the visionary founder of AfroFashion Week, who is fighting for inclusion in the world of fashion. Also not to be missed are the conversation with Robert Stickgold, a full professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School, who will tell Icon readers why we dream, and, in the Destination Future section, an essay by Ester Viola on why author J.K. Rowling can be considered a rebel.

The stories of individuals who have made a difference by going outside the mainstream will also appear on the Icon.it website and on the brand's social media, with exclusive interviews with people who have achieved success by following alternative routes. In addition, the magazine has in-depth features and reports on style, the latest trends and a special section on the passions of the contemporary man, ranging from grooming to beverages, from travel to motorcycles.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
