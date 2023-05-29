Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
1.848 EUR   +0.98%
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Mondadori Bookstore opens a new store in the historic centre of Turin, in Piazza Castello

05/29/2023 | 11:45am EDT
Tomorrow, Friday, May 26, Mondadori Store, the largest network of bookstores in Italy, will open a new store in the city of Turin's main square, where the public will discover a new innovative environment entirely devoted to culture, the literary world and entertainment.

Over 20,000 volumes await the public at 117 Piazza Castello - from best sellers to great classics, including fiction, non-fiction and miscellaneous works - as well as an assortment of comics, ranging from the manga, superheroes and graphic novels of the new Just Comics area. A We are Juniors section was set up for the younger readers with educational games and illustrated books aimed at stimulating their imagination with the most intriguing stories. The best stationary products, gadgets, gift boxes, gift cards, Kobo e-readers and offers of the Mondolibri clubs will also be available to visitors.

"We are delighted to inaugurate a new directly managed bookstore in the centre of Turin: an opening which is part of a broader strategy focused on our network's continuous transformation and enhancement. We work on developing increasingly more attractive Bookstores to assert their cultural role and presence throughout the nation," stated Carmine Perna, Managing Director of Mondadori Retail.

The new Mondadori Bookstore, covering almost 500 square meters over three floors, is intended to become a meeting place where all readers and visitors can take part in events with figures and artists from the literary and entertainment world.

Two highly anticipated meetings have already been programmed: Aaron - Amici 2023's young semi-finalist singer - will be present in the bookstore on June 6, to meet his fans and sign copies of his new Universale album. Then, on June 13, the writer Erin Doom - author of the best seller "Fabbricante di lacrime" will sign copies of her new book, Stigma.

The Mondadori Bookstore of Turin also serves readers online: customers will be able to contact the store, follow the initiatives and events on its Facebook and Instagram pages and make use of the digital services of Mondadoristore.it to check the availability of a book from a catalogue of more than 1 million titles, order it and pick it up in the store.

The Mondadori Store network supports readers with over 500 bookstores distributed over larger and smaller cities, online via the Mondadoristore.it e-commerce site and through the bookclub formula. The network combines books - the core offer - with moments of entertainment, events and multi-channel services, thus reaching more than 20 million customers each year.

MONDADORI BOOKSTORE

Piazza Castello, 117
Opening hours: Mon - Sun 10.00 - 20.00
Email: libreria.torinocastello@mondadori.it
Phone: +39 011 577 881
https://www.mondadoristore.it/negozi
FB- IG - TIK TOK @mondadoritorino

Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 481 M 515 M 515 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.0.00%515
PEARSON PLC-14.80%7 047
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED60.10%4 567
SCHIBSTED ASA10.51%4 112
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD26.25%3 203
KADOKAWA CORPORATION31.25%3 128
