Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Mondadori Group grows digitally with acquisition of tech advertising player Hej! S.r.l

The Mondadori Group further strengthens its foothold in the digital world with the acquisition of Hej! S.r.l., a company that specializes in tech advertising, a sector where Mondadori already operates successfully through AdKaora, a leading media agency in the field of mobile advertising and proximity marketing.

The deal allows Mondadori - Italy's top multimedia publisher, leader on the web with 33 million unique users per month and on social media with over 36 million followers - to create a major hub around Adkaora dedicated to the development of tech advertising.

'Through this acquisition, we aim to grow further and increase our presence in the digital area, where we have invested for some years now in a targeted manner in order to consolidate our leadership', said Ernesto Mauri, CEO of the Mondadori Group. 'The entry of Hej! in the scope of our Media area will allow us to strengthen our position in a high-potential segment, as well as further develop specific added-value skills, thanks to the integration of a team that boasts specialist expertise in artificial intelligence and new technologies', Mauri concluded.

Hej! S.r.l., established in 2017 by the two founders Stefano Argiolas and Paolo De Santis, who will retain their role of managing directors, has stood out in recent years for its continued double-digit growth rates both in terms of revenue and profitability: a growth confirmed even in such a challenging year for the advertising market as the last, thanks to innovative advertising and marketing solutions that leverage on the use of AI technologies and chatbots.

The synergies and the pooling of the assets of Hej! with Adkaora's will help expand the range of solutions and increase strength on the tech advertising market by providing companies also with conversational mobile marketing projects. Additionally, Hej!'s specific know-how will allow for the development of new digital campaign models to complement the current range of services, completing a portfolio that is becoming richer, more innovative and more effective.