Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Mondadori Group grows digitally with acquisition of tech advertising player Hej! S.r.l

01/29/2021 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mondadori Group further strengthens its foothold in the digital world with the acquisition of Hej! S.r.l., a company that specializes in tech advertising, a sector where Mondadori already operates successfully through AdKaora, a leading media agency in the field of mobile advertising and proximity marketing.

The deal allows Mondadori - Italy's top multimedia publisher, leader on the web with 33 million unique users per month and on social media with over 36 million followers - to create a major hub around Adkaora dedicated to the development of tech advertising.

'Through this acquisition, we aim to grow further and increase our presence in the digital area, where we have invested for some years now in a targeted manner in order to consolidate our leadership', said Ernesto Mauri, CEO of the Mondadori Group. 'The entry of Hej! in the scope of our Media area will allow us to strengthen our position in a high-potential segment, as well as further develop specific added-value skills, thanks to the integration of a team that boasts specialist expertise in artificial intelligence and new technologies', Mauri concluded.

Hej! S.r.l., established in 2017 by the two founders Stefano Argiolas and Paolo De Santis, who will retain their role of managing directors, has stood out in recent years for its continued double-digit growth rates both in terms of revenue and profitability: a growth confirmed even in such a challenging year for the advertising market as the last, thanks to innovative advertising and marketing solutions that leverage on the use of AI technologies and chatbots.

The synergies and the pooling of the assets of Hej! with Adkaora's will help expand the range of solutions and increase strength on the tech advertising market by providing companies also with conversational mobile marketing projects. Additionally, Hej!'s specific know-how will allow for the development of new digital campaign models to complement the current range of services, completing a portfolio that is becoming richer, more innovative and more effective.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
05:42aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Mondadori Group grows digitally with acquisiti..
PU
01/21ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Focus presents the new Academy and webinars de..
PU
01/20ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Grazia on newsstands with a special issue &lsq..
PU
01/19INTERNI : A NEW ISSUE WITH A FOCUS ON INTERNAZIONALITY AND “PHYGITAL DESIG..
PU
01/14MONDADORI GROUP : corporate calendar 2021
PU
01/12ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Coming soon to newsstands Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni..
PU
2020ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Happy Holidays from #NoiDellaMondad
PU
2020ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Publication of information document
PU
2020#CUCINAEDONACONGIALLO : great success for the Christmas charity challenge organi..
PU
2020ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni presents the concert &ldq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 737 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2020 131 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 353 M 428 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 913
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,80 €
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Poli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.-9.93%428
INFORMA PLC-7.54%10 459
PEARSON PLC17.58%8 234
SCHIBSTED ASA-11.82%8 050
SANOMA OYJ16.89%3 175
LAGARDÈRE SCA-6.54%2 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ