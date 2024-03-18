FY23 Results

Mondadori Group in a nutshell

Area

2023 Revenue %

€ mn

64%

> 85%

Books

21%

6.2% Digital

15%

8.6% Print

Revenue

611.8

576.2

2023 2022

199.5 189.2

2023 2022

141.0 177.8

2023 2022

2023 Adj. EBITDA %

81%

90%

EBITDA Margin = 20.7%

>

Books

9%

EBITDA Margin = 7.0%

6.8% Digital

10%

3.6% Print

EBITDA Margin = 11.6%

Adj. EBITDA

126.9

118.5

2023 2022

14.0

9.1

2023 2022

16.4

14.1

2023 2022

MEDIA

904.7

903,0

MEDIA

152.1

15%

10%

136.3

LIBRI

BOOKS

RETAIL

RETAIL

64%

81%

9%

21%

2023

2022

EBITDA Margin = 16,8%

2023

20222

Mondadori Group in a nutshell - Our positioning

BOOKS

Market Shares %

Trade

27.6 Leader

Education

Leader

32.0

Retail

First bookshops

network

(2023)

489

534

MEDIA

Multimedia

publisher, leader

in Italy

Digital: 7% of editorial rev.

Areas

Leadership

Print

13

TITLES

9 brands

45

Franchising

DOS

Tot. Stores

Digital

12

DIGITAL

BRANDS

+110 Social Accounts

+100 Mn Fanbase

3

  1. FY 2023 Highlights
  2. FY 2023 Results
  3. FY 2023 Business Areas
  4. FY 2024 Outlook

FY23 - Corporate Highlights

Another year of profitable growth and

core business development

5

The Group strategic repositioning …

An almost pure book player

REVENUES ADJ. EBITDA

MEDIA

BOOKS

&

RETAIL

DIGITAL

6%

6%

PRINT

9%

4%

85% 90%

which contributes to 90% of Group's margin

6

  • has allowed the relevant profitability increase
  • mn

EBITDAAdj.

152.1

136.3

110.4

105.7

98.1

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Adj.Net

Profit

70.8

63.9

42.4

34.1

21.9

+38% vs 2019

Doubled vs

2019

7

Highlights - FY23

  • mn

Revenue

+0.2%

904.7

903.0

FY 23

FY 22

Adjusted EBITDA

EBIT

+11.5%

+15.8%

152.1

136.3

84.2

72.7

FY 23

FY 22

FY 23

FY 22

Net Result

Ordinary Cash Flow

+19.9%

+15.1%

62.452.1

FY 23

FY 22

68.7

59.7

FY 23

FY 22

8

Highlights FY23 - Results vs Guidance

Group results beat expectations

REVENUE

Adj. EBITDA

Net Result

Ord. Cash Flow

NFP/Adj. EBITDA IFRS16

GOALS

Low single-digit growth

High single/low double-

digit growth

(margin 16-17%)

+20%

Up to +15%

(€ 65-70 mn)

= 1.0x

RESULTS

+0.2% (1.1% LFL)

+11.5%

(margin 16.8%)

+20%

+15% (€ 68.7 mn)

= 1.0x

9

