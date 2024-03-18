Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Presentazione STAR Conference 2024 – Spring edition
March 18, 2024 at 12:04 pm EDT
FY23 Results
Investor Presentation
Antonio Porro - CEO
Alessandro Franzosi - CFO
STAR Conference
Milan, 19 March 2024
Mondadori Group in a nutshell
Area
2023 Revenue %
€ mn
64%
> 85%
Books
21%
6.2% Digital
15%
8.6% Print
Revenue
611.8
576.2
2023 2022
199.5 189.2
2023 2022
141.0 177.8
2023 2022
2023 Adj. EBITDA %
81%
90%
EBITDA Margin = 20.7%
>
Books
9%
EBITDA Margin = 7.0%
6.8% Digital
10%
3.6% Print
EBITDA Margin = 11.6%
Adj. EBITDA
126.9
118.5
2023 2022
14.0
9.1
2023 2022
16.4
14.1
2023 2022
MEDIA
904.7
903,0
MEDIA
152.1
15%
10%
136.3
LIBRI
BOOKS
RETAIL
RETAIL
64%
81%
9%
21%
2023
2022
EBITDA Margin = 16,8%
2023
20222
Mondadori Group in a nutshell - Our positioning
BOOKS
Market Shares %
Trade
27.6 Leader
Education
Leader
32.0
Retail
First bookshops
network
(2023)
489
534
MEDIA
Multimedia
publisher, leader
in Italy
Digital: 7% of editorial rev.
Areas
Leadership
Print
13
TITLES
9 brands
45
Franchising
DOS
Tot. Stores
Digital
12
DIGITAL
BRANDS
+110 Social Accounts
+100 Mn Fanbase
3
AGENDA
FY 2023 Highlights
FY 2023 Results
FY 2023 Business Areas
FY 2024 Outlook
FY23 - Corporate Highlights
Another year of profitable growth and
core business development
5
The Group strategic repositioning …
An almost pure book player
REVENUES ADJ. EBITDA
MEDIA
BOOKS
&
RETAIL
DIGITAL
6%
6%
PRINT
9%
4%
85% 90%
which contributes to 90% of Group's margin
6
has allowed the relevant profitability increase
mn
EBITDAAdj.
152.1
136.3
110.4
105.7
98.1
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Adj.Net
Profit
70.8
63.9
42.4
34.1
21.9
+38% vs 2019
Doubled vs
2019
7
Highlights - FY23
mn
Revenue
+0.2%
904.7
903.0
FY 23
FY 22
Adjusted EBITDA
EBIT
+11.5%
+15.8%
152.1
136.3
84.2
72.7
FY 23
FY 22
FY 23
FY 22
Net Result
Ordinary Cash Flow
+19.9%
+15.1%
62.452.1
FY 23
FY 22
68.7
59.7
FY 23
FY 22
8
Highlights FY23 - Results vs Guidance
Group results beat expectations
REVENUE
Adj. EBITDA
Net Result
Ord. Cash Flow
NFP/Adj. EBITDA IFRS16
GOALS
Low single-digit growth
High single/low double-
digit growth
(margin 16-17%)
+20%
Up to +15%
(€ 65-70 mn)
= 1.0x
RESULTS
+0.2% (1.1% LFL)
+11.5%
(margin 16.8%)
+20%
+15% (€ 68.7 mn)
= 1.0x
9
AGENDA
FY 2023 Highlights
FY 2023 Results
Highlights
Cash flow & NFP ESG
FY 2023 Business Areas
FY 2024 Outlook
