Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : TV Sorrisi e Canzoni launches a new supplement Consigli

09/28/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On newsstands from tomorrow TV Sorrisi e CanzoniConsigli, a new supplement to Italy's biggest selling and most widely-read weekly.

Every month Consigli will propose 100 creative and easy to realise ideas, to have solutions within reach. Each issue will feature a personality from the world of entertainment on the cover who will share with readers do-it-yourself tricks and solutions. With space for the home and wellbeing, as well as beauty tips and ideas to try out in the kitchen, and, of course, for looking after our gardens and plants and pets. There is even a section dedicated to cars, with solutions for the maintenance of both four and two-wheeled vehicles and an agenda with extensive information for effective domestic administration.

Inaugurating the first issue is Bianca Guaccero, a successful actress and presenter of the TV program with tutorials and advice, Detto Fatto.

"This new supplement extends our offer to readers with a magazine that aims to provide help for a whole range of daily activities: from the home to the car, from the garden to wellbeing, and from the kitchen to pets. Our aim is to create a useful and engaging read to solve, with simple and effective advice, the little problems of everyday life and, perhaps, to gain some extra time for ourselves, time which, unfortunately, is never enough," said the magazine's editorAldo Vitali.

The launch of Consiglifurther enhances the offer of TV Sorrisi e Canzoni, adding to the existing supplements that every week enrich the brand's content with new and detailed content related to topics of interest and entertainment: Cucina, created in collaboration with GialloZafferano to offer quick and easy recipes; Storie di Fede, which talks about the events and personalities that mark the history of religion; and Enigmistica, published in the summer months with more than 100 quizzes and games, including crosswords, rebus, sudoku and much more.

A continuously evolving editorial system, ranging from the print magazine to the web, to reach an overall audience of 6.1 million readers and users per month (Source: Nielsen Media Impact Data fusion, March 2021) and social media, with a constantly growingfanbase of 950,000 (Source: Shareablee and Insight, August 2021). It is here, from Thursday 7 October that the new season of Sorrisi Live will take place: a calendar of events conceived to bring the biggest names from the world of entertainment straight to the homes of readers and users, with interviews, talks and music. The guest of the first event, live on the weekly's Instagram and Facebook channels, will be the artist Francesco Gabbani.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
12:42pARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : TV Sorrisi e Canzoni launches a new supplement Consigli
PU
11:42aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : A conference on the future of publishing, in memory of A..
PU
09/27ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
09/22DONNA MODERNA LAUNCHES &LDQUO;#RESTA : a collectors' issue dedicated to restarting and wom..
PU
09/21ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : SmartWorld, leader in the tech information segment, is o..
PU
09/20ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
09/17ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Macabre, the new Sperling & Kupfer terror inspired book ..
PU
09/15ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Icon presents a special issue “That's Entertainmen..
PU
09/13ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
09/08THE BEATLES : Get Back, the story of the origins of one of the best- known albums in histo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 772 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2021 215 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 481 M 562 M 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 829
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.22.12%563
INFORMA PLC1.42%11 465
SCHIBSTED ASA14.17%10 681
PEARSON PLC3.06%7 241
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.30%3 768
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC46.31%3 413