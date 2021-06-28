Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 21 June – 25 June 2021

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market), in the period from 21 June to 25 June 2021, of no 19,191 ordinary shares (equal to 0.007% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €1.6493 for a total amount of €31,653.15.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2021, and as part of the purchase programme to service the 2021-2023, 2020-2022 and 2019-2021 Performance Share Plans, the start of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 13 May 2021 (as per the disclosure made on the same date also pursuant to Article 144 bis of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99, and to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN Code IT0001469383:

Date Quantity Average price (euro) Amount (euro) 23/06/2021 8,111 1.6574 13,443.17 24/06/2021 11,080 1.6435 18,209.98

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85), independently and with no influence from the Issuer as regards the timing of the purchases.

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no 419,827 treasury shares, corresponding 0.161% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.