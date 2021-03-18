Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : FY2020 results – analysts' presentation

FY 2020 Highlights - Executive Summary
Second step in strategic repositioning:
Group resilience in an emergency year:
Operating and financial consolidation
Increased efficiency and further financial deleverage
* Before IFRS 16
3
FY 2020 Highlights - Executive Summary
FY 2020
-
Significant cash generation (CF ordinary operations € 51.2 mn), thanks also to grants cashed-in, resulting in significant financial deleverage despite the deteriorated context (NFP -15 mn; NFP/EBITDA = 0.2x*)
COVID-19
-
Rapid response and ongoing support to the corporate population to protect health and business continuity
-
Business continuity kept through technological and organizational actions taken to facilitate the use of smart-working solutions
-
Protection of company profitability through strong reduction in costs (€ 48 mn) also thanks tools and social shock absorbers made available by the Government (e.g. CIGO)
-
* Before IFRS 16
4
