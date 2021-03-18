Log in
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : FY2020 results – analysts' presentation

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
FY 2020 Highlights - Executive Summary

Second step in strategic repositioning:

  • Disposal of Mondadori France

  • Reduction of scope of print activities in Media area

  • Digital business development

Group resilience in an emergency year:

  • Books make for over 90% of Group margin

  • Ready and effective response by Management to guarantee:

    • business continuity and safety conditions in the workplace

    • protection of profitability through effective cost containment actions

Operating and financial consolidation

  • Adj. Ebitda 110.4 mn

  • Cash flow from ordinary operations 48.4 mn

  • NFP/EBITDA Adj = 0.7x* with NFP at -55.4 mn

Increased efficiency and further financial deleverage

  • Adj. Ebitda 98.1 mn

  • Cash flow from ordinary operations 51.2 mn

  • NFP/EBITDA Adj = 0.2x* with NFP at -14.8 mn

* Before IFRS 16

3

FY 2020 Highlights - Executive Summary

Q4 2020

  • Steady improvement trend in results confirmed: overall positive Group performance despite restrictions on theRetail channel to counter the pandemic

  • Continued remarkable growth of the Trade Books market (approximately +17% yoy)

  • Benefit from grants to museum activities offsetting the negative effects of lockdowns

FY 2020

  • EBITDA margin 13.2% versus 12.5% in FY19

  • Revenue down by 14% on like-for-like basis:

    • Slight decline in Books thanks to Trade's resilience and School Textbook's stability

    • Strong decline of the areas

      • Media due to sharp drop in advertising revenue

      • Retail due to social distancing measures and resulting store closures

      • Museum due to suspension of activities throughout the year

  • Significant cash generation (CF ordinary operations 51.2 mn), thanks also to grants cashed-in, resulting in significant financial deleverage despite the deteriorated context (NFP -15 mn; NFP/EBITDA = 0.2x*)

COVID-19

  • Support to the supply chain by granting payment extensions to bookstores and shortening supplier payment terms

  • Rapid response and ongoing support to the corporate population to protect health and business continuity

  • Business continuity kept through technological and organizational actions taken to facilitate the use of smart-working solutions

  • Protection of company profitability through strong reduction in costs ( 48 mn) also thanks tools and social shock absorbers made available by the Government (e.g. CIGO)

  • * Before IFRS 16

    4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
