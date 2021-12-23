Log in
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
Mondadori Group: Donna Moderna and CasaFacile magazines sold to Stile Italia Edizioni

12/23/2021 | 05:37pm GMT
The Mondadori Group announces the completion today of the sale - by its subsidiary Mondadori Media S.p.A. - of the business units comprising the editorial activities of Donna Moderna and CasaFacile to Stile Italia Edizioni S.r.l., part of Società Editrice Italiana S.p.A. group.
In 2021, revenue from these activities is estimated at approximately € 17 million.

The transaction, which will be effective as from 1 January 2022, is in line with the Mondadori Group's strategy - repeatedly disclosed to the market - of increasing its focus on the core business of books.

In accordance with the provisions of law, the procedure with the trade unions was put into effect.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 790 M 895 M 666 M
Net income 2021 46,0 M 52,1 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 211 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 524 M 594 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 814
Free-Float 30,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.33.11%594
INFORMA PLC-6.96%10 244
SCHIBSTED ASA-6.17%8 448
PEARSON PLC-12.64%5 979
LAGARDÈRE S.A.19.63%3 889
KADOKAWA CORPORATION62.08%3 696