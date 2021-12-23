Mondadori Group: Donna Moderna and CasaFacile magazines sold to Stile Italia Edizioni

The Mondadori Group announces the completion today of the sale - by its subsidiary Mondadori Media S.p.A. - of the business units comprising the editorial activities of Donna Moderna and CasaFacile to Stile Italia Edizioni S.r.l., part of Società Editrice Italiana S.p.A. group.

In 2021, revenue from these activities is estimated at approximately € 17 million.

The transaction, which will be effective as from 1 January 2022, is in line with the Mondadori Group's strategy - repeatedly disclosed to the market - of increasing its focus on the core business of books.

In accordance with the provisions of law, the procedure with the trade unions was put into effect.