Mondadori Group: adjustment of Bylaws

Today the meeting of the Board of Directors of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. resolved to amend articles 17, third paragraph, and 27, second paragraph, of the Bylaws, under the powers granted to the Company by Article 23, second paragraph, of the Bylaws.

The adjustments, in view of the renewal of the Mondadori Group corporate bodies upon approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2020, are in line with the new mandatory legal provisions on gender balance in the governing and supervisory bodies of listed companies, issued by Law no. 160 of 27 December 2019 ('2020 Budget Law'), which amended articles 147-ter and 148 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 by raising the quota reserved for the less represented gender from one third to two fifths.

The Board additionally resolved to amend Article 7, sixth, ninth and tenth paragraphs, of the Bylaws, relating to the exercise of the increased voting right, pursuant to Article

127-quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, in order to implement the principles set out in CONSOB communication no. 0214548 of 18 April 2019, regarding the automatic increased voting right mechanism, on occurrence of the conditions under Article

127-quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

The minutes of the resolution, as well as the updated Bylaws, will be made publicly available within the time limits provided by current legislation at the registered office, on the Company website www.mondadori.it (Governance section), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism '1info'.