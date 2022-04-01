Mondadori Group: closing acquisition 50% De Agostini Libri

The Mondadori Group announces the closing today, through its subsidiary Mondadori Libri S.p.A., in execution of the agreement signed and disclosed to the market last 22 November 2021, of the acquisition, from De Agostini Editore, of a 50% stake in the share capital of De Agostini Libri S.r.l., formerly DeA Planeta Libri, specialized in trade books with focus on the children's and non-fiction segments.

As already disclosed, the scope of the deal includes Libromania S.r.l., wholly-owned by De Agostini Libri and active in the promotion of third-party publishers: the agreements reached include put&call options, exercisable in second half 2022, which entitle the Mondadori Group to acquire 100% of Libromania.

The total maximum value of the acquisition, taking account of the 100% valuation of Libromania, is set at € 4.5 million.

The transaction, which creates a partnership with a time-honoured publishing house boasting a strong heritage and know-how, is in line with the repeatedly announced strategy of increasing the focus on the core business of books, pursued also through a process of vertical integration in the books market.

In 2021, De Agostini Libri reported consolidated revenue of € 13.9 million and EBITDA of € 0.2 million.

The corporate governance structure entitles the Mondadori Group to fully consolidate the stake.

Closing of the acquisition follows the authorization issued by the Antitrust Authority as disclosed last 25 February 2022.