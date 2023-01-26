Advanced search
Mondadori Group: corporate calendar 2023

01/26/2023 | 08:13am EST
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. today announced, as per Art. 2.6.2 of the regulations governing markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the corporate events scheduled for 2023:

  • Thursday 16 March 2023: meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022;
  • Wednesday 10 May 2023: meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2023;
  • Tuesday 1 August 2023: meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Half-Year Report at 30 June 2023;
  • Wednesday 8 November 2023: meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2023.

The Annual General Meetingof the Shareholders for the approval of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be held on first calling on Thursday 27 April 2023 (Friday 28 April in second call, if any).

Presentations to the financial community of the results for the full year at 31 December 2022, the Half-Year Report at 30 June 2023 and the Interim Management Statements at 31 March 2023 and at 30 September 2023 will be held on the dates, as indicated above, of the respective meetings of the Board of Directors.

Any changes will be promptly communicated to the market.

Mention should be made that Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A., as a company listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, will publish the Interim Management Statements at 31 March 2023 and at 30 September 2023 - pursuant to art. 2.2.3, par. 3, of the Borsa Italiana Regulations - within 45 days after the end of the first and third quarters of the year (with exemption from the publication of the interim report on the fourth quarter if the annual financial report 2022, together with the other documents referred to in art. 154-ter, par. 1, of the Finance Consolidation Act, is made available within 90 days after year end).
The structure, information and procedures for the publication of the documents are unchanged from the Interim Management Statements previously published pursuant to former Article 154-ter, paragraph 5, of the Finance Consolidation Act.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
