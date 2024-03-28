Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the following documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting called for 24 April 2024 on first call (26 April 2024 on possible second call) are available to the public at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.gruppomondadori.it (Governance section):
- Annual financial report for 2023, including the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023, the management report (including the consolidated non-financial statement) and the certifications referred to in article 154 bis, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;
- Independent Auditors' Reports and Board of Statutory Auditors' Report.
