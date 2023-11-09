Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. hereby informs that the Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2023 is now available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.gruppomondadori.it (Investors section).
