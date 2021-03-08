Log in
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
 


Mondadori Group: publication of amended version of the bylaws and minutes thereto

03/08/2021 | 01:14pm EST
Further to the press release issued on 4 March, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the notarial minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 4 March 2021, together with the amended version of the Bylaws, are now available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the website https://www.mondadori.it (Governance section).

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 18:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 738 M 874 M 874 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net Debt 2020 122 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 401 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 913
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,91 €
Last Close Price 1,54 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Rossello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.2.25%477
INFORMA PLC1.09%11 502
SCHIBSTED ASA0.14%9 274
PEARSON PLC11.70%7 873
LAGARDÈRE SCA13.28%3 571
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC25.10%2 915
