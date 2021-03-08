Mondadori Group: publication of amended version of the bylaws and minutes thereto

Further to the press release issued on 4 March, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the notarial minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 4 March 2021, together with the amended version of the Bylaws, are now available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the website https://www.mondadori.it (Governance section).

