Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the following documents are publicly available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.gruppomondadori.it (Governance section):

the notice of call for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday 24 April 2024 in first call (26 April in second call, if necessary)

the Directors' Explanatory reports, pursuant to article 125-ter of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58, regarding each items in the agenda:

Appointment of the Board of Directors

9.1 Determination of the number of members

9.2 Determination of the term of office

9.3 Determination of fees

9.4 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2025/2026

10.1 Determination of fees for the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

10.2 Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The explanatory reports include the "Guidelines on the qualitative - quantitative composition deemed optimal" respectively of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors referred to in the relevant recommendation of the Corporate Governance Code.

Further documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available, in the manners above, within the terms established by current regulatory laws.