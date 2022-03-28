Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondadori Group: publication of documents for the Annual general meeting of 28 april 2022

03/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the following documents are publicly available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.gruppomondadori.it (Governance section):

  • the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for Thursday 28 April 2022 in first call (29 April in second call, if any), together with the Directors' explanatory report, in accordance with Article 125-ter of the TUF, on each of the items on the agenda;
  • the Information Document prepared pursuant to Article 84-bis of the Issuer Regulation concerning the 2022-2024 Performance Share plan.

The additional AGM documentation will be made available, in the manners above, within the time limits of current laws.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
08:21aMONDADORI GROUP : publication of documents for the Annual general meeting of 28 april 2022
PU
07:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Proxy form and voting instructions AGM2022 (506 kb)
PU
07:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Proxy form for proxy or subdelegation to appointed repre..
PU
07:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Directors' reports AGM2022 (1 mb)
PU
07:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Information document of Performance Share Plan 2022-2024..
PU
07:31aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (305 kb)
PU
03/25ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Focus launches “Talks”
PU
03/25ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : The Wom celebrates uniqueness with #TheWomPower
PU
03/21ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Presentation STAR Conference 2022 – Spring edition
PU
03/18ICON PRESENTS &LDQUO;BEAUTIFUL MINDS : a manifesto issue dedicated to inspiring stories of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 794 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2021 46,9 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2021 161 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 527 M 579 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 810
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,02 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.-0.98%579
INFORMA PLC14.98%11 584
PEARSON PLC28.25%7 837
SCHIBSTED ASA-34.23%5 639
LAGARDÈRE S.A.3.94%3 897
KADOKAWA CORPORATION8.61%3 710