Mondadori Group: publication of documents for the Annual general meeting of 28 april 2022

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. announces that the following documents are publicly available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.gruppomondadori.it (Governance section):

the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for Thursday 28 April 2022 in first call (29 April in second call, if any), together with the Directors' explanatory report, in accordance with Article 125-ter of the TUF, on each of the items on the agenda;

the Information Document prepared pursuant to Article 84-bis of the Issuer Regulation concerning the 2022-2024 Performance Share plan.

The additional AGM documentation will be made available, in the manners above, within the time limits of current laws.