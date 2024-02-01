(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Thursday that its subsidiary Mondadori Libri Spa has finalized the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Star Shop Distribuzione Srl, which operates in the comic book segment with publishing and gadgets and is particularly active in the distribution of third-party publishers in the comic book store channel and in the management of outlets - direct and affiliated - in the same segment.

The price, defined on the basis of an Enterprise Value related to 100% of the company of EUR9 million, is EUR4.6 million, fully paid in cash today, and will be subject to adjustment based on the final net financial position as of February 1, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sergio Cavallerin and Matteo Cavallerin-who founded and so far successfully ran the company-retain management responsibility and continue as executive directors.

The agreement includes the signing of put & call option contracts governing the transfer of the remaining 49 percent stake in Star Shop Distribuzione.

The options will be exercisable in two equal tranches commencing from the approvals of the 2025 and 2028 financial statements, respectively, at a price that will be defined based on the company's performance in the three-year periods 2023-2025 and 2026-2028.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's stock rises 0.8 percent to EUR2.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

