  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
1.982 EUR   +1.54%
01:31pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 5 – 9 june 2023
PU
01:24pMondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
11:50aMib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
News 
Most relevant

Mondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares

06/12/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Monday that it purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares between June 5 and June 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.8985, for a total value of EUR512,609.10.

As of today, the company holds 956,802 of its own shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's stock on Monday closed up 1.5 percent at EUR1.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 508 M 546 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.7.96%546
PEARSON PLC-12.76%7 364
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED67.55%4 737
SCHIBSTED ASA4.34%4 017
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD40.68%3 537
KADOKAWA CORPORATION39.83%3 365
