Mondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Monday that it purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares between June 5 and June 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.8985, for a total value of EUR512,609.10.

As of today, the company holds 956,802 of its own shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's stock on Monday closed up 1.5 percent at EUR1.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

