(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Tuesday that Carlo Luigi Mandelli, an executive with strategic responsibilities, has sold 10,000 shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR2.30 for a total consideration of EUR23,000.

Mondadori's stock on Tuesday closed 2.2 percent in the red at EUR2.26 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

