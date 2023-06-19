Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
2.015 EUR    0.00%
01:25pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the period 12-19 june 2023
PU
12:36pMondadori updates on share buybacks
AN
11:51aNew Appointments : Carlo Mandelli and Andrea Santagata
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondadori updates on share buybacks

06/19/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Monday that it bought back 321,000 of its own shares between June 12 and June 19, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.01665 for a total value of EUR647,343.17.

As a result of the transactions so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore holds 1.3 million treasury shares equal to 0.5 percent of the share capital.

On Monday, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore closed flat at EUR2.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
01:25pArnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
12:36pMondadori updates on share buybacks
AN
11:51aNew Appointments : Carlo Mandelli and Andrea Santagata
PU
02:24aFutures weak in wake of declines in Asia
AN
06/16Europeans in green; DiaSorin tops on Mib.
AN
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Europeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares in the per..
PU
06/12Mondadori has purchased 270,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 525 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 911
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,02 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Porro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Franzosi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Angelo Renoldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Biffi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.11.45%573
PEARSON PLC-11.52%7 611
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED72.85%4 890
SCHIBSTED ASA2.18%3 981
KADOKAWA CORPORATION45.83%3 451
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.78%3 381
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer