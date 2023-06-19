Mondadori updates on share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa announced Monday that it bought back 321,000 of its own shares between June 12 and June 19, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.01665 for a total value of EUR647,343.17.

As a result of the transactions so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore holds 1.3 million treasury shares equal to 0.5 percent of the share capital.

On Monday, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore closed flat at EUR2.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

