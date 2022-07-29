Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Aro Granite Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    513729   INE210C01013

ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(513729)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
46.20 INR   +0.54%
05:55aARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES : Appointment
PU
04/29Aro Granite Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
01/28Aro Granite Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Aro Granite Industries : Appointment

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
Aro granite industries ltd.

Date: July 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Department of Corporate Services·

Listing Department

Floor 25, P.J. Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Sandra (E)

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai 400051

(SCRIP CODE: 513729)

(SCRIP CODE: AROGRANITE/EQ)

Re: Information pursuant to regulation 30(2) and Regulation 33 of the

Dear Sir,

SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

In furtherance to our letter dated 18.07.2022 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has

1. Approved the Audited Accounts of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022

2. Approved the appointment of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 005717N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Statutory Auditors M/s VAPS & Co, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 003612N) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates is enclosed herewith.

The meeting commences at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 2.45 P.M.

Kindly take this declaration on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Aro granite industries ltd.

c.k,;ctor

Encl.: Copy of Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022 along with the Statutory Auditors' Report.

CORP. OFF. & WORKS

KONERIPALLI VILLAGE. SHOOLAGIRI TALUK, HOSUR • 635 117, KRISHNAGIRI DIST. TAMIL NADU, INDIA. TEL : 91 · 4344 • 252 I 00 FAX : 91 • 4344 · 252217 E-mail :aro@arotile.com Web : www.arotile.com CIN : L74899DL I 988PLC031510

Aro granite industries ltd.

Brief Profile of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 005717N)

Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants were established in

the

Kumar Mittal, a Chartered Accountant. The firm is registered with

the

Accountant s of India as a partnership firm based in New Delhi and Noida,

year 1985 by Mr. Alok Institute of Chartered UP.

Brief Profile of Mr. Alok Kumar Mittal: Senior level professional Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years of experience of CA practice. He is highly experienced and has proven track record of delivering exceptional service to the clients. Motivated achiever with demonstrable ability and strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communicator who can deliver effective presentations, consult on taxation issues and maintain collaborative relationships.

For Aro granite industries ltd.

CORP. OFF. &

WORKS

KONERIPALLI VILLAGE, SHOOLAGJRJ

TALUK,

HOSUR -

635 117, KRISHNAGIRI DIST.

TAMIL NADU, INDIA.

TEL: 91 - 4344 - 252100 FAX: 91

- 4344

- 252217

E-mail: aro@arotile.com

Web: www.arotile.com

CIN : L74899DLJ 988PLC03 I 5 IO

1.96
1.96
-
-
1.96
1.96
-
1,530.00
296.65
2.64
299.30
-
-
-
296.65
52.54
(52.54)
18.10
314.75
5,114.34
314.75
-
(242.10)
429.88
159.30
317.12
1,303.24
3,114.50
32.39

ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(100% Export Oriented Unit)

Regd Office : 1001, 10th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola, New Delhi -110025.

CIN - L74899DL1988PLC031510

STATEMENT OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022

SI No

Particulars

Quarter ended

30.06.21

30.06.22

31.03.22

1 Income from operations

Audited

Audited

Audited

4,502.90

4,911.38

5,415.92

2

Other Income

8.76

(24.78)

13.17

3 Total Income (1 +2)

4,511.66

4,886.59

5,429.08

4 Expenses

2,735.89

3,056.01

Cost of Material Consumed

Purchase of Stock-In-Trade

7.11

16.07

Changes in Inventories of Finished goods,

(342.57)

(596.38)

Work-in-progress and others

Employee benefits expenses

427.10

456.09

Finance costs

251.82

204.20

Depreciation and amortization expenses

313.62

319.95

Other Expenses

1,077.29

1,362.22

Total Expenses

4,470.26

4,818.16

5 Profit before exceptional items & tax (3-4}

41.40

68.45

6 Exceptional Items

-

-

7 Profit before Tax (5-6)

41.40

58_45

8 Tax Expenses

9.53

22.13

Current Tax

Less: Mat Credit Entitlement

(9.53)

(22.13)

Deferred Tax

23.47

84.08

9 Profit/(Loss} for the period I year from Continuing Operation(7-8)

17.94

(15.63)

10 Profit/(Loss) for the period/year from Discontinuing Operation

-

-

11

Tax Expenses of Discontinuing Operation

-

-

12

Profit/(Loss} for the periodIyearfrom Discontinuing Operation (lQ..

-

13

11)

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period/year (9+12)

17.94

(15.63)

14

Other Comprehensive Income (after tax)

(8.68)

(0.42)

15

Total Comprehensive Income (aftertax) (13+14)

(16.05)

16 Paid up EquityShare Capital

1,530.00

1,530.00

(Face Value: � 10 per Share)

-

17 Other Equity

-

18

Earning per Equity Share (for continuing operation)

0.06

(0.10)

Basic (In Rs.)

19

Diluted (In Rs.)

0.06

(0.10)

Earning per Equity Share {for Discontinuing operation)

-

-

Basic (In Rs.)

20

Diluted (In Rs.)

-

-

Earnings per equity share for continued operation

0.06

(0.10)

Basic {In Rs.)

Diluted (In Rs.)

0.06

(0.10)

{Rs. In Lacs) Year ended 31.03.2022

Audited

22,474.01

136.13

22,610.13

14,780.81

71.34

(2,602.51)

1,879.05

793.18

1,273.74

5,336.96

21,532.57

1,077.57

-

1,077.57

190.57

(190.57)

186.98

890.59

-

-

-

890.59

11.01

901.61

1,530.00

18,112.19

5.89

5.89

-

-

55.89.891

  • - - ,r.ui' E INDUSTRIES LTD.,

��ctor

ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Standalone Segmentwise Revenue, Results.

SI No Particulars

  • Segment Revenue
    1. Quartz Division
    2. Granite Slabs/Tiies Division
    3. Unallocated Segment

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

Total Revenue from Operations

  • Segment Results
    1. Quartz Division
    2. Granite Slabs/Tiles Division

Total Segment Results

Less:

  1. Finance Cost
  1. Net unallocated expenditure/(income) Total Profit Before Tax

30.06.22

Quarter ended

30.06.21

Year ended

31.03.22

31.03.2022

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

758.79

980.98

585.69

4,219.30

3,752.87

3,905.60

4,843.40

18,390.83

-

-

-

-

4,511-.66

4,886.59

5,429-.09

22,610-.13

4,511.66

4,886.59

5,429.09

22,610.13

18.79

4.49

48.31

240.34

274.44

268.15

425.74

1,630.41

293.23

272.64

474.05

1,870.75

251.82

204.20

159.30

793.18

-

41.40

314.75

1,077.57

ror ". ". v. "',·RANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.,

C�nkoirector

Notes:

1. The above audited Standalone Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 29th July 2022. These results have been audited by the Statutory Auditor of the Company who has issued an unqualified opinion thereon.

  1. These audited Standalone Financial Results are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016.
  2. The Code on Social Security, 2020 ('Code') relating to employee benefits during employment and post-employment benefits received Presidential assent in September 2020. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India. The Code has come into effect from 01.07.2022. The Company will accordingly assess the impact of the Code and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective.
  3. During the period the Company is engaged in the business of two segments i.e., 1) Manufacturing of Granite Tiles and Slabs. and 2) Manufacturing of Quartz (Engineered) Slabs.
  4. Figures for the previous periods / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary, to confirm to the current period's classification.

Place: Hosur

For & on behalf of the Board

Date: 29.07.2022

-sd-

For ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.,·

Sunil Kumar Arora

Managing Director

11-1

(DIN 00150668)

Ma�ector

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aro Granite Industries Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
