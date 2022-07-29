Aro Granite Industries : Appointment

Re: Information pursuant to regulation 30(2) and Regulation 33 of the

In furtherance to our letter dated 18.07.2022 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has

1. Approved the Audited Accounts of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022

2. Approved the appointment of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 005717N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Statutory Auditors M/s VAPS & Co, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 003612N) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates is enclosed herewith.

The meeting commences at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 2.45 P.M.

Kindly take this declaration on your record.

Encl.: Copy of Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022 along with the Statutory Auditors' Report.

