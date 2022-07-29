Aro Granite Industries : Appointment

Re: Information pursuant to regulation 30(2) and Regulation 33 of the
Dear Sir,
SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
In furtherance to our letter dated 18.07.2022 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has
1. Approved the Audited Accounts of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022
2. Approved the appointment of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 005717N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Statutory Auditors M/s VAPS & Co, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 003612N) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates is enclosed herewith.
The meeting commences at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 2.45 P.M.
Kindly take this declaration on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Aro granite industries ltd.
c.k,;ctor
Encl.: Copy of Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2022 along with the Statutory Auditors' Report.
CORP. OFF. & WORKS
CORP. OFF. & WORKS
KONERIPALLI VILLAGE. SHOOLAGIRI TALUK, HOSUR • 635 117, KRISHNAGIRI DIST. TAMIL NADU, INDIA. TEL : 91 · 4344 • 252 I 00 FAX : 91 • 4344 · 252217E-mail :aro@arotile.com Web : www.arotile.com CIN : L74899DL I 988PLC031510
Aro granite industries ltd.
Brief Profile of M/s Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (FRN 005717N)
Alok Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants were established in
the
Kumar Mittal, a Chartered Accountant. The firm is registered with
the
Accountant s of India as a partnership firm based in New Delhi and Noida,
year 1985 by Mr. Alok Institute of Chartered UP.
Brief Profile of Mr. Alok Kumar Mittal: Senior level professional Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years of experience of CA practice. He is highly experienced and has proven track record of delivering exceptional service to the clients. Motivated achiever with demonstrable ability and strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communicator who can deliver effective presentations, consult on taxation issues and maintain collaborative relationships.
For Aro granite industries ltd.
CORP. OFF. &
WORKS
KONERIPALLI VILLAGE, SHOOLAGJRJ
TALUK,
HOSUR -
635 117, KRISHNAGIRI DIST.
TAMIL NADU, INDIA.
TEL: 91 - 4344 - 252100 FAX: 91
- 4344
- 252217
E-mail: aro@arotile.com
Web: www.arotile.com
CIN : L74899DLJ 988PLC03 I 5 IO
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(100% Export Oriented Unit)
Regd Office : 1001, 10th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola, New Delhi -110025.
CIN - L74899DL1988PLC031510
STATEMENT OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022
SI No
Particulars
Quarter ended
30.06.21
30.06.22
31.03.22
1 Income from operations
Audited
Audited
Audited
4,502.90
4,911.38
5,415.92
2
Other Income
8.76
(24.78)
13.17
3 Total Income (1 +2)
4,511.66
4,886.59
5,429.08
4 Expenses
2,735.89
3,056.01
Cost of Material Consumed
Purchase of Stock-In-Trade
7.11
16.07
Changes in Inventories of Finished goods,
(342.57)
(596.38)
Work-in-progress and others
Employee benefits expenses
427.10
456.09
Finance costs
251.82
204.20
Depreciation and amortization expenses
313.62
319.95
Other Expenses
1,077.29
1,362.22
Total Expenses
4,470.26
4,818.16
5 Profit before exceptional items & tax (3-4}
41.40
68.45
6 Exceptional Items
-
-
7 Profit before Tax (5-6)
41.40
58_45
8 Tax Expenses
9.53
22.13
Current Tax
Less: Mat Credit Entitlement
(9.53)
(22.13)
Deferred Tax
23.47
84.08
9 Profit/(Loss} for the period I year from Continuing Operation(7-8)
17.94
(15.63)
10 Profit/(Loss) for the period/year from Discontinuing Operation
-
-
11
Tax Expenses of Discontinuing Operation
-
-
12
Profit/(Loss} for the periodIyearfrom Discontinuing Operation (lQ..
-
13
11)
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period/year (9+12)
17.94
(15.63)
14
Other Comprehensive Income (after tax)
(8.68)
(0.42)
15
Total Comprehensive Income (aftertax) (13+14)
(16.05)
16 Paid up EquityShare Capital
1,530.00
1,530.00
(Face Value: � 10 per Share)
-
17 Other Equity
-
18
Earning per Equity Share (for continuing operation)
0.06
(0.10)
Basic (In Rs.)
19
Diluted (In Rs.)
0.06
(0.10)
Earning per Equity Share {for Discontinuing operation)
-
-
Basic (In Rs.)
20
Diluted (In Rs.)
-
-
Earnings per equity share for continued operation
0.06
(0.10)
Basic {In Rs.)
Diluted (In Rs.)
0.06
(0.10)
{Rs. In Lacs) Year ended31.03.2022
Audited
22,474.01
136.13
22,610.13
14,780.81
71.34
(2,602.51)
1,879.05
793.18
1,273.74
5,336.96
21,532.57
1,077.57
-
1,077.57
190.57
(190.57)
186.98
890.59
-
-
-
890.59
11.01
901.61
1,530.00
18,112.19
5.89
5.89
-
-
55.89.891
--,r.ui' E INDUSTRIES LTD.,
��ctor
ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Standalone Segmentwise Revenue, Results.
SI No Particulars
Segment Revenue
Quartz Division
Granite Slabs/Tiies Division
Unallocated Segment
Less: Inter Segment Revenue
Total Revenue from Operations
Segment Results
Quartz Division
Granite Slabs/Tiles Division
Total Segment Results
Less:
Finance Cost
Net unallocated expenditure/(income)Total Profit Before Tax
30.06.22
Quarter ended
30.06.21
Year ended
31.03.22
31.03.2022
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
758.79
980.98
585.69
4,219.30
3,752.87
3,905.60
4,843.40
18,390.83
-
-
-
-
4,511-.66
4,886.59
5,429-.09
22,610-.13
4,511.66
4,886.59
5,429.09
22,610.13
18.79
4.49
48.31
240.34
274.44
268.15
425.74
1,630.41
293.23
272.64
474.05
1,870.75
251.82
204.20
159.30
793.18
-
41.40
314.75
1,077.57
ror ".".v."',·RANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.,
C�nkoirector
Notes:
1. The above audited Standalone Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 29th July 2022. These results have been audited by the Statutory Auditor of the Company who has issued an unqualified opinion thereon.
These audited Standalone Financial Results are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016.
The Code on Social Security, 2020 ('Code') relating to employee benefits during employment and post-employment benefits received Presidential assent in September 2020. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India. The Code has come into effect from 01.07.2022. The Company will accordingly assess the impact of the Code and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective.
During the period the Company is engaged in the business of two segments i.e., 1) Manufacturing of Granite Tiles and Slabs. and 2) Manufacturing of Quartz (Engineered) Slabs.
Figures for the previous periods / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary, to confirm to the current period's classification.
Place: Hosur
For & on behalf of the Board
Date: 29.07.2022
-sd-
For ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.,·
Sunil Kumar Arora
Managing Director
11-1
(DIN 00150668)
Ma�ector
