DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION 2023

22 Nov 2023 18:16 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

AROCA DEL PINAR SOCIMI, S.A.

Description

Source

AROCA DEL PINAR

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

AROCA DEL PINAR

ISIN

ES0105486007

Symbol

MLARO

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aroca Del Pinar Socimi SA published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 18:02:16 UTC.