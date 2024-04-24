Effective April 24, 2024, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ) will change its name to Besqab AB (publ).
Aros Bostadsutveckling AB
Equities
AROS
SE0010547786
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.5 SEK
|+1.15%
|-7.34%
|-18.46%
|06:00am
|Aros Bostadsutveckling AB will Change its Ticker to BESQAB from AROS
|CI
|Apr. 05
|Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (OM:AROS) completed the acquisition of Besqab AB (OM:BESQ) from a group of shareholders.
|CI
EPS Revisions
- Stock Market
- Equities
- AROS Stock
- News Aros Bostadsutveckling AB
- Aros Bostadsutveckling AB will Change its Name to Besqab AB