AROUNDTOWN : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
Today at 03:37 am
Baader Bank analyst Andre Remke maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 1.15.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:52:26 2023-08-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.449 EUR
|+2.62%
|+0.46%
|-34.26%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-35.41%
|1 673 M $
|+21.61%
|1 665 M $
|-37.49%
|1 688 M $
|-30.26%
|1 697 M $
|-14.41%
|1 725 M $
|+6.72%
|1 622 M $
|+26.09%
|1 596 M $
|+22.12%
|1 582 M $
|+13.61%
|1 578 M $
|+0.82%
|1 783 M $