Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based company, which is engaged in the real estate sector. The Company invests in commercial and residential, income generating, properties primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. The commercial properties are held by the Company and in addition Aroundtown SA holds interest in Grand City Properties SA (GCP), a real estate company that focuses on investing in opportunities in German residential real estate markets. Grand City Properties SA portfolio is located mainly in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen and Hamburg. The Company's subsidiaries are: AT Securities BV, ATF Netherlands BV and Camelbay Ltd, among others.