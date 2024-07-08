Announcement of Purchase Prices

The Purchases Prices in respect of the Modified Dutch Auction Series will be announced by the Company as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date. The determination of the Purchase Prices in respect of the Modified Dutch Auction Series will, in the absence of manifest error, be final and binding on all parties.

Accrued Interest

In addition to the respective Purchase Prices, the Company will also pay on the Settlement Date Accrued Interest on any Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

New Financing Condition

The Company announced on 8 July 2024 its intention to issue a new series of euro-denominated senior notes under its euro medium term note programme (the "EMTN Programme") (the "New Notes") subject to market conditions. Whether the Company will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offers and complete the Offers is subject (unless the Company waives in its sole and absolute discretion such condition), without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Company) of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Financing Condition").

The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers. The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers is at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company and tenders may be rejected by the Company for any reason.

Any investment decision to purchase any New Notes should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the base prospectus relating to the EMTN Programme dated 31 May 2024 (the "Base Prospectus") and the final terms prepared in connection with the issue of the New Notes and their admission to the Official List and to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the "Final Terms"), and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms. The Base Prospectus is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com). Subject to compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, the Final Terms are expected to become available on request from the Dealer Managers, in their capacity as joint bookrunners of the issue of the New Notes.

The New Notes are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).

Allocation of the New Notes

The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation, either validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to the Company or any of the Dealer Managers that it intends to tender Notes pursuant to the Offers and, if so, the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered or intended to be tendered by such investor and, in the case of the Modified Dutch Auction Offers, the Offer Spread. Therefore, a Noteholder who wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company, priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the issue of the New Notes and such Noteholder also making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to the Dealer Managers (in their capacity as joint bookrunners of the issue of the New Notes) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such manager. However, the Company is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Noteholder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender the Notes pursuant to the Offers and, if New Notes are