Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
20-Oct-2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Frank Roseen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|Member of the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Aroundtown SA
|b)
|LEI5
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1673108939
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Allocation of 150,367 shares under the company's share incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 1.00 €
|150,367
|d)
|Aggregated information
|— Aggregated volume10
|150,367
|— Price11
|EUR 150,367
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|07-Feb-22
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|Outside a trading venue
|Date and signature
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|Sequence No.:
|195680
|EQS News ID:
|1468151
