|
Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24-Feb-2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Oschrie Massatschi
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|Chief Capital Markets Officer (CCMO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|
Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Aroundtown SA
|b)
|LEI5
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument6
|
Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1673108939
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|
Acquisition
Allocation of 22,276 shares under the company's share incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.00 €
|22276
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
|
|22276
|1 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|23 February 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|XOFF ‐ Outside a trading venue
Date and signature: 24.02.2023
|
|
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|Sequence No.:
|225712
|EQS News ID:
|1568217
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2023
|
|All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 497 M
1 586 M
1 586 M
|Net income 2022
|
437 M
463 M
463 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
12 823 M
13 584 M
13 584 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,03x
|Yield 2022
|8,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 727 M
3 948 M
3 948 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|11,1x
|EV / Sales 2023
|11,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 631
|Free-Float
|56,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|2,50 €
|Average target price
|3,42 €
|Spread / Average Target
|37,1%