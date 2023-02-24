Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24-Feb-2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Oschrie Massatschi 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 Chief Capital Markets Officer (CCMO) b) Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 Aroundtown SA b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument6

Shares Identification code7 LU1673108939 b) Nature of the transaction8



Acquisition

Allocation of 22,276 shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 € 22276 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 22276 1 EUR e) Date of the transaction12 23 February 2023 f) Place of transaction13 XOFF ‐ Outside a trading venue Date and signature: 24.02.2023

