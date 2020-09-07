Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
09/07/2020 | 05:55am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
07.09.2020 / 11:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14 Interim Announcement
In the period from 31 August 2020 up to and including 4 September 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 5,971,229 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
31.08.2020
1,132,874
? 4.64662
01.09.2020
1,136,868
? 4.67786
02.09.2020
1,188,588
? 4.71576
03.09.2020
1,240,585
? 4.78040
04.09.2020
1,272,314
? 4.70208
In total
5,971,229
? 4.70594
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).