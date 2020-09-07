Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aroundtown SA    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 05:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2020 / 11:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14 Interim Announcement

In the period from 31 August 2020 up to and including 4 September 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 5,971,229 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
31.08.2020 1,132,874 ? 4.64662
01.09.2020 1,136,868 ? 4.67786
02.09.2020 1,188,588 ? 4.71576
03.09.2020 1,240,585 ? 4.78040
04.09.2020 1,272,314 ? 4.70208
In total 5,971,229 ? 4.70594
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 7 September 2020

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1128175  07.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1128175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
05:55aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:55aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/03AROUNDTOWN : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/01AROUNDTOWN : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
09/01AROUNDTOWN : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/01AROUNDTOWN : increases total buy-back volume to up to ?1 billion and resolves on..
EQ
09/01AROUNDTOWN : increases total buy-back volume to up to ?1 billion and resolves on..
EQ
09/01AROUNDTOWN : resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for u..
EQ
09/01AROUNDTOWN : resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for u..
EQ
09/01AROUNDTOWN : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 144 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net income 2020 552 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2020 9 810 M 11 618 M 11 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 6 222 M 7 339 M 7 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 492
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,82 €
Last Close Price 4,70 €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Oschrie Massatschi COO, Director & Chief Capital Markets Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-41.11%7 339
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.60%37 202
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.90%33 950
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.40%33 163
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.00%30 462
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.79%28 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group