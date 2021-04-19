Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
04/19/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
19-Apr-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 04 Interim Announcement
In the period from 12 April 2021 up to and including 16 April 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,976,175 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
12.04.2021
291,910
6.34300
13.04.2021
239,956
6.30313
14.04.2021
351,997
6.38207
15.04.2021
630,386
6.43289
16.04.2021
461,926
6.43365
In total
1,976,175
6.39498
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).