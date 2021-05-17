Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
05/17/2021 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 08 Interim Announcement
17.05.2021 / 10:43
In the period from 10 May 2021 up to and including 14 May 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,325,228 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
10.05.2021
597,139
6.66088
11.05.2021
450,340
6.55650
12.05.2021
435,879
6.55661
13.05.2021
407,286
6.50422
14.05.2021
434,584
6.64590
In total
2,325,228
6.59088
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).