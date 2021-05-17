Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/17 05:09:31 am
6.691 EUR   -0.16%
04:46aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:45aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
04:45aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

05/17/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

17-May-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 08 Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 May 2021 up to and including 14 May 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,325,228 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
10.05.2021 597,139 6.66088
11.05.2021 450,340 6.55650
12.05.2021 435,879 6.55661
13.05.2021 407,286 6.50422
14.05.2021 434,584 6.64590
In total 2,325,228 6.59088
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 17 May 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 105537
EQS News ID: 1197251

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AROUNDTOWN SA
04:46aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:45aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
04:45aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/10AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/10AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/05ETF OVERVIEW  : Travel, biotechs and pets
05/03AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/03AROUNDTOWN SA  : Release of a capital market information
DJ
05/03AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/27GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS  : 5% Shareholder to Take No Action on CPI, ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 086 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
Net income 2021 632 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2021 9 569 M 11 615 M 11 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 7 675 M 9 316 M 9 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,37 €
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Axel Froese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA9.51%9 316
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.60%42 760
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%35 258
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.94%32 596
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 277
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.61%26 043