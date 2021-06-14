Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
06/14/2021 | 04:45am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
14-Jun-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement
In the period from 7 June 2021 up to and including 11 June 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
07.06.2021
0
0.00000
08.06.2021
0
0.00000
09.06.2021
0
0.00000
10.06.2021
0
0.00000
11.06.2021
0
0.00000
In total
0
0.00000
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).