    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/14 05:10:33 am
7.081 EUR   +0.16%
04:45aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:44aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
06/11AROUNDTOWN  : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

06/14/2021 | 04:45am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

14-Jun-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement

In the period from 7 June 2021 up to and including 11 June 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
07.06.2021 0 0.00000
08.06.2021 0 0.00000
09.06.2021 0 0.00000
10.06.2021 0 0.00000
11.06.2021 0 0.00000
In total 0 0.00000
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 14 June 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 111141
EQS News ID: 1207591

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
