Aroundtown SA : Release of a capital market information

10/25/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 25-Oct-2021 / 11:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 31 Interim Announcement In the period from 18 October 2021 up to and including 22 October 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,125,900 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: 

Date          Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 
18.10.2021             480,742            6.01265 
19.10.2021             720,742            6.06401 
20.10.2021             508,699            6.02790 
21.10.2021             710,522            6.14250 
22.10.2021             705,195            6.10033 
In total             3,125,900            6.07627

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 25 October 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, 
               XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, 
               CH0398677689, XS1857310814 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 
OAM            2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Categories: 
Sequence No.:  125114 
EQS News ID:   1243190 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243190&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

