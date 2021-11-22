Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/22 05:51:41 am
5.969 EUR   -0.22%
05:29aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/15AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/15AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

11/22/2021 | 05:29am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 35 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

22.11.2021 / 11:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 35 Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 November 2021 up to and including 19 November 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,311,548 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
15.11.2021 414,095 6.15021
16.11.2021 393,359 6.21727
17.11.2021 508,553 6.16207
18.11.2021 315,731 6.10466
19.11.2021 679,810 6.00122
In total 2,311,548 6.11419
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 22 November 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


22.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250959  22.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
Financials
Sales 2021 1 083 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
Net income 2021 650 M 734 M 734 M
Net Debt 2021 9 211 M 10 395 M 10 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 6 848 M 7 752 M 7 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,98 €
Average target price 7,51 €
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-2.25%7 752
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.50%37 378
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.53%32 079
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.23%31 415
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.06%28 147
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.85%26 016