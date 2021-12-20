Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aroundtown SA
  News
  Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

12/20/2021 | 04:27am EST
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

20-Dec-2021 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 39 Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 465,208 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
13.12.2021 92,420 5.32466
14.12.2021 91,556 5.34110
15.12.2021 93,598 5.31718
16.12.2021 93,284 5.30344
17.12.2021 94,350 5.27185
In total 465,208 5.31142
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 20 December 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 131347
EQS News ID: 1260046

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260046&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
