Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
12/20/2021 | 04:27am EST
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
20-Dec-2021 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 39 Interim Announcement
In the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 465,208 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
13.12.2021
92,420
5.32466
14.12.2021
91,556
5.34110
15.12.2021
93,598
5.31718
16.12.2021
93,284
5.30344
17.12.2021
94,350
5.27185
In total
465,208
5.31142
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).