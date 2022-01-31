Log in
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
04:52aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:50aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/25AROUNDTOWN : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

01/31/2022 | 04:52am EST
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

31-Jan-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 45 Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 January 2022 up to and including 28 January 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,661,025 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
24.01.2022 89,606 5.41075
25.01.2022 93,170 5.33390
26.01.2022 482,288 5.44964
27.01.2022 521,513 5.49373
28.01.2022 474,448 5.37394
In total 1,661,025 5.43327
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 31 January 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 139892
EQS News ID: 1274660

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274660&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
