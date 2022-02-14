Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aroundtown SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/14 05:21:10 am
5.317 EUR   -4.27%
05:00aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:59aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/07AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

02/14/2022 | 04:59am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 47 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2022 / 10:57
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 47 Interim Announcement

In the period from 7 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,773,848 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
07.02.2022 492,729 5.35095
08.02.2022 472,450 5.37899
09.02.2022 670,792 5.51938
10.02.2022 666,282 5.59018
11.02.2022 471,595 5.53138
In total 2,773,848 5.48460
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 14 February 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1280190  14.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280190&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AROUNDTOWN SA
Financials
Sales 2021 1 215 M 1 385 M 1 385 M
Net income 2021 691 M 788 M 788 M
Net Debt 2021 10 352 M 11 807 M 11 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 6 249 M 7 127 M 7 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Average target price 7,20 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Bar-Hen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Markus Kreuter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA4.40%7 127
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 124
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.75%36 808
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 637
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.62%34 875
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.77%29 663